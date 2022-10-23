Lirik Lagu Good Luck Charm - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Luck Charm - Elvis Presley
Don't want a four leaf clover
Don't want an old horse shoe
Want your kiss 'cause I just can't miss
With a good luck charm like you
Come on and be my little good luck charm
Uh-huh huh, you sweet delight
