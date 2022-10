Lirik Lagu Don't Wake Me Up - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Wake Me Up - Chris Brown

Dearly beloved

If this love only exists in my dreams

Don't wake me up

Too much light in this window

Don't wake me up

Only coffee, no sugar inside my cup

If I wake and you're here still, give me a kiss

I wasn't finished dreamin' about your lips

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me

Don't wake me up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up, yeah

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me

So much life in the city, you won't believe

Been awake for some days now, no time to sleep

If your heart is a pillow, this love's the bed

Tell me what is the music inside my head

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me

Don't wake me up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up, yeah

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me

I don't wanna fall, fall, fall, fall asleep, no

I don't wanna fall unless I'm falling for you

I don't wanna fall, fall, fall, fall asleep, no

I don't wanna fall unless I'm falling for you

Don't wake me up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up, yeah

Don't wake me up, up, up, up, up, up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me

Credit

Dirilis: 2012

Album: Fortune

Artis: Chris Brown

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Alain Whyte / Alessandro Benassi / Brian Kennedy / Chris Brown / Jean Baptist Kouame / Michael McHenry / Nick Marsh / Priscilla Renea / Ryan Buenida / William Orbit