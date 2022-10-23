Lirik Lagu One More Night - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One More Night - Maroon 5

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

You and I go hard

At each other like we're going to war

You and I go rough

We keep throwing things and slamming the doors

You and I get so damn dysfunctional we stop keeping score

You and I get sick

Yeah, I know that we can't do this no more, yeah

But baby, there you go again, there you go again making me love you

Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head

Let it all go

Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo

And now I'm feeling stupid, feeling stupid crawling back to you

So I cross my heart, and I hope to die

That I'll only stay with you one more night

And I know, I said it a million times

But I'll only stay with you one more night

Try to tell you, "No"

But my body keeps on telling you, "Yes"

Try to tell you, "Stop"

But your lipstick got me so out of breath

I'll be waking up

In the morning probably hating myself

And I'll be waking up

Feeling satisfied, but guilty as hell, yeah

But baby there you go again, there you go again making me love you

(Making me you love you)

Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head

Let it all go (let it all go)

Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo

(Like a tattoo, yeah)

And now I'm feeling stupid, feeling stupid crawling back to you (ah)

So I cross my heart, and I hope to die (yeah)

That I'll only stay with you one more night (oh-oh-oh)

And I know, I've said it a million times (yeah)

But I'll only stay with you one more night (yeah)

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, baby, give me one more night

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, baby, give me one more night

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Oh, yeah

Yeah, baby, give me one more night

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah

But baby there you go again, there you go again making me love you

Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head, let it all go

Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo, yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah