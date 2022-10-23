Lirik Lagu The Man Who Never Lied - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Man Who Never Lied – Maroon 5
In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard
Screaming at each other, screaming at each other
Like oh oh oh, can't take it anymore
Like a tragedy, like a dark comedy
Laughing at each other, laughing at each other
Like, oh oh oh it isn't funny anymore
I was the man who never lied
I never lied until today
But I just couldn't break your heart
Like you did mine yesterday
I was the man who never lied, oh
I was the man who never lied, oh yeah
Sometimes honesty is the worst policy
Happy ever after, happy ever after
Let it go, you never need to know
I don't wanna be picking up all of these
Tiny little pieces, tiny little pieces
Of your heart, won't do it anymore
I was the man who never lied
I never lied until today
But I just couldn't break your heart
Like you did mine yesterday
I was the man who never lied, oh
I was the man who never lied, oh
I was the
Yeah, yeah, oh, oh
In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard
What am I doing in Hollywood Boulevard?
In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard
Screaming at each other, screaming
I was the man who never lied
I never lied until today
But I just couldn't break your heart
Like you did mine yesterday
I was the man who never lied
Never lied until today
But I just couldn't break your heart
Like you did mine yesterday
I was the man who never lied, oh (oh I was the man)
I was the man who never lied, oh yeah (I was the man oh yeah)
