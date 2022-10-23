Lirik Lagu The Man Who Never Lied - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Man Who Never Lied – Maroon 5

In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard

Screaming at each other, screaming at each other

Like oh oh oh, can't take it anymore

Like a tragedy, like a dark comedy

Laughing at each other, laughing at each other

Like, oh oh oh it isn't funny anymore

I was the man who never lied

I never lied until today

But I just couldn't break your heart

Like you did mine yesterday

I was the man who never lied, oh

I was the man who never lied, oh yeah

Sometimes honesty is the worst policy

Happy ever after, happy ever after

Let it go, you never need to know

I don't wanna be picking up all of these

Tiny little pieces, tiny little pieces

Of your heart, won't do it anymore

I was the man who never lied

I never lied until today

But I just couldn't break your heart

Like you did mine yesterday

I was the man who never lied, oh

I was the man who never lied, oh

I was the

Yeah, yeah, oh, oh

In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard

What am I doing in Hollywood Boulevard?

In the middle of Hollywood Boulevard

Screaming at each other, screaming

I was the man who never lied

I never lied until today

But I just couldn't break your heart

Like you did mine yesterday

I was the man who never lied

Never lied until today

But I just couldn't break your heart

Like you did mine yesterday

I was the man who never lied, oh (oh I was the man)

I was the man who never lied, oh yeah (I was the man oh yeah)

