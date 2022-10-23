Lirik Lagu Darkside - Alan Walker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Darkside - Alan Walker

We're not in love

We share no stories

Just something in your eyes

Don't be afraid

The shadows know me

Let's leave the world behind

Take me through the night

Fall into the dark side

We don't need the light

We'll live on the dark side

I see it

Let's feel it

While we're still young and fearless

Let go of the light

Fall into the dark side

Fall into the dark side

Give into the dark side

Let go of the light

Fall into the dark side

Beneath the sky

As black as diamonds

We're running out of time (Time, time)

Don't wait for truth

To come and blind us

Let's just believe their lies

Believe it

I see it

I know that you can feel it

No secrets worth keeping

So fool me like I'm dreaming

Take me through the night

Fall into the dark side

We don't need the light

We'll live on the dark side

I see it

Let's feel it

While we're still young and fearless

Let go of the light

Fall into the dark side

Fall into the dark side

Give into the dark side

Let go of the light

Fall into the dark side