Lirik Lagu Sad - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sad – Maroon 5

Man, it's been a long day

Stuck thinking 'bout it driving on the freeway

Wondering if I really tried everything I could

Not knowing if I should try a little harder

Oh, but I'm scared to death

That there may not be another one like this

And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin thin thread

And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard

The words that you needed so bad

And I'm kicking the dirt cause I never gave you

The place that you needed to have

I'm so sad, sad

Man, it's been a long night

Just sitting here, trying not to look back

Still looking at the road we never drove on

And wondering if the one I chose was the right one

Oh, but I'm scared to death

That there may not be another one like this

And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin, thin thread

And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard

The words that you needed so bad

And I'm kicking the dirt cause I never gave you

The place that you needed to have

I'm so sad, sad

I'm so sad, so sad

Oh, but I'm scared to death

That there may not be another one like this

And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin thin thread

I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard

The words that you needed so bad

And I'm kicking the dirt 'cause I never gave you

The things that you needed to have

And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard

The words that you needed so bad

I'm so sad, so sad

Credit