Lirik Lagu Sad - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Maroon 5.
Maroon 5. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Maroon 5

SadMaroon 5

Man, it's been a long day
Stuck thinking 'bout it driving on the freeway
Wondering if I really tried everything I could
Not knowing if I should try a little harder

Oh, but I'm scared to death
That there may not be another one like this
And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin thin thread
And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard

The words that you needed so bad
And I'm kicking the dirt cause I never gave you
The place that you needed to have
I'm so sad, sad
Man, it's been a long night
Just sitting here, trying not to look back

Still looking at the road we never drove on
And wondering if the one I chose was the right one
Oh, but I'm scared to death
That there may not be another one like this
And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin, thin thread

And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard
The words that you needed so bad
And I'm kicking the dirt cause I never gave you
The place that you needed to have

I'm so sad, sad
I'm so sad, so sad
Oh, but I'm scared to death
That there may not be another one like this
And I confess that I'm only holding on by a thin thin thread

I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard
The words that you needed so bad
And I'm kicking the dirt 'cause I never gave you
The things that you needed to have

And I'm kicking the curb cause you never heard
The words that you needed so bad
I'm so sad, so sad

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

