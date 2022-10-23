Lirik Lagu Don't Stop - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Don't Stop dari 5 Seconds of Summer.
Lirik Lagu Don't Stop dari 5 Seconds of Summer. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/5SOS

Don't Stop - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're like perfection, some kind of holiday
You got me thinking that we could run away
You want, I'll take you there
You tell me when and where, oh, oh-oh-oh
But then I asked for your number, said you don't have a phone
It's getting late now, I gotta let you know

That everybody wants to take you home tonight
But I'm gonna find a way to make you mine

Don't stop doin' what you're doin'
Every time you move to the beat, it gets harder for me
And you know it, know it, know it
Don't stop 'cause you know that I like it
Every time you walk in the room, you got all eyes on you
And you know it, know it, know it

You're coming close now, swear I can taste it
You got me tongue-tied, I can't escape it
I'm loving what you got
But then you push me off, oh, oh-oh-oh

And everybody wants to take you home tonight
But I'm gonna find a way to make you mine

Don't stop doin' what you're doin'
Every time you move to the beat, it gets harder for me
And you know it, know it, know it
And don't stop 'cause you know that I like it
Every time you walk in the room, you got all eyes on you
And you know it, know it, know it

Every day it's the same
All the games that you play (Ooh-ooh)
Back and forth, 'round and 'round
Kinda like it this way

Don't stop doin' what you’re doin'
'Cause every time you move to the beat, it gets harder for me
And you know it, know it, know it

And don't stop 'cause you know that I like it
Every time you walk in the room, you got all eyes on you
And you know it, know it, know it, know it
Don't stop (Don't stop, stop what you're doing)
('Cause you know that, you know that I like it)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Perang Rusia-Ukraina: Rangkuman Peristiwa pada Hari ke-240
2

Gantikan Batu Bara, PLTU Bolok Uji Coba Bahan Bakar Biomassa
3

Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak Meningkat, Apa yang Harus Dilakukan Orangtua?
4

Wargi Bandung Tak Perlu Khawatir, DAM Pastikan Beli Motor Honda Tidak Perlu Inden Lama
5

Tidak Ada Intimidasi, Komnas HAM Temukan Hal Lain Soal Batalnya Autopsi Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan
6

Siswa SD dan SMP di Surabaya Dibebaskan dari PR, Wali Kota: Jangan Bebani Anak dengan Tugas yang Menumpuk
7

Dukung KTT G20, Toyota Pinjamkan Mobil Listrik Mewah BZ4X dan Lexus UX300e ke Pemerintah
8

Nikita Mirzani Tanggapi Hubungan Anaknya dan Putra Olla Ramlan: Sean Anaknya Baik, Cakep
9

Reyvano Dwi, Korban Gugur ke-134 Tragedi Berdarah Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang
10

Komnas HAM Jelaskan Soal Pembatalan Ekshumasi Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Bukan Karena Intimidasi

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Kalian Bisa Melakukan Investasi Untuk Masa Depan yang Cerah

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Kalian Bisa Melakukan Investasi Untuk Masa Depan yang Cerah

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

23 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022 : Jeany Soun And Miun, Rumah Selebritis, Anak Jalanan

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022 : Jeany Soun And Miun, Rumah Selebritis, Anak Jalanan

23 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Jangan Gengsi Minta Bantuan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Jangan Gengsi Minta Bantuan

23 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jokowi Instruksikan List Obat di Duga Penyebab Gangguan Ginjal Akut Dipublikasikan, Ini Daftar Obatnya

Jokowi Instruksikan List Obat di Duga Penyebab Gangguan Ginjal Akut Dipublikasikan, Ini Daftar Obatnya

23 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley di UFC 280 Malam Ini 22 Oktober 2022

LIVE STREAMING Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley di UFC 280 Malam Ini 22 Oktober 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Newcastle, Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Inbox

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Newcastle, Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Inbox

23 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Kendalku

HASIL Pertandingan UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev Siapa Pemenangnya, Siapa yang Unggul Hari Ini 22 Oktober 2022

HASIL Pertandingan UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev Siapa Pemenangnya, Siapa yang Unggul Hari Ini 22 Oktober 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

23 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Koes Plus dengan Judul Andaikan Kau Datang. Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Koes Plus dengan Judul Andaikan Kau Datang. Lengkap dengan Lirik

23 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Berita Subang

Susul The Minions, Fajar/Rian Genggam Satu Lagi Tiket Final Denmark Open 2022

Susul The Minions, Fajar/Rian Genggam Satu Lagi Tiket Final Denmark Open 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Sevilla Liga Spanyol Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton La Liga di Sini

LINK Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Sevilla Liga Spanyol Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton La Liga di Sini

23 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Kabar Banten

83 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 - 4 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Cemerlang hingga Kebahagiaan

83 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 - 4 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Cemerlang hingga Kebahagiaan

23 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB

Kendalku

FULL HASIL AKHIR Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev di UFC 280 Malam Ini 22 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Streaming

FULL HASIL AKHIR Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev di UFC 280 Malam Ini 22 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Streaming

23 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Sevilla Gratis Nonton Liga Spanyol Musim 22/23 via TV Online  

LINK LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Sevilla Gratis Nonton Liga Spanyol Musim 22/23 via TV Online  

23 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Portal Bolmong

One Piece: Ini Momen yang Membuat Luffy Lebih Pantas Menjadi Raja Bajak Laut Dibanding yang Lain

One Piece: Ini Momen yang Membuat Luffy Lebih Pantas Menjadi Raja Bajak Laut Dibanding yang Lain

23 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Prediksi Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Bermodal Kemenangan di Laga El Clasico dan Kontra Elche, Los Blancos Pede

Prediksi Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Bermodal Kemenangan di Laga El Clasico dan Kontra Elche, Los Blancos Pede

23 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Sevilla Pukul 02.00 WIB di La Liga Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Sevilla Pukul 02.00 WIB di La Liga Secara Online, Klik di Sini

23 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

23 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

23 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Nonton Episode Baru Bima S dan Kiko, Preman Pensiun 7, The A Team

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Nonton Episode Baru Bima S dan Kiko, Preman Pensiun 7, The A Team

23 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

23 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

23 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Lengkap Final Denmark Open 2022, Link Live Streaming, Ganda Putra Ciptakan All Indonesian Finals

Jadwal Lengkap Final Denmark Open 2022, Link Live Streaming, Ganda Putra Ciptakan All Indonesian Finals

23 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

23 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB