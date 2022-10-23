Lirik Lagu Praise You - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Praise You - Fatboy Slim
We've come a long, long way together
Through the hard times and the good
I have to celebrate you, baby
I have to praise you like I should
We've come a long, long way together
Through the hard times and the good
I have to celebrate you, baby
I have to praise you like I should
We've come a long, long way together
Through the hard times and the good
I have to celebrate you, baby
I have to praise you like I should
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you like I should
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you like I should
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you
I have to praise you like I should
Credit
Produser: Fatboy Slim
Penulis: Fatboy Slim
Album: You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby
Genre: Alternative/Indie
