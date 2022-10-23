Lirik Lagu Praise You - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Praise You - Fatboy Slim

We've come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good

I have to celebrate you, baby

I have to praise you like I should

We've come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good

I have to celebrate you, baby

I have to praise you like I should

We've come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good

I have to celebrate you, baby

I have to praise you like I should

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you like I should

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you like I should

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you

I have to praise you like I should

Credit

Produser: Fatboy Slim

Penulis: Fatboy Slim

Album: You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby

Genre: Alternative/Indie