Lirik Lagu The Way I Am - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Charlie Puth - The Way I am
Maybe Imma get a little anxious
Maybe Imma get a little shy
Cuz everybody's trying to be famous
And I'm just trying to find a place to hide
All I wanna do is just hold somebody
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
I don't even know how to explain this
I don't even think I'm gonna try
And that's OK
I promise myself one day
Imma tell em' all
Imma tell em' all that
You could either hate me or love me
But that's just the way I am
Imma tell em' all
Imma tell em' all that
You could either hate me or love me
But that's just the way I am
That's just the way I am
That's just the way I am
That's just the way I am
That's just the way I am
Maybe Imma get a little nervous
Maybe I don't go out anymore
Feeling like I really don't deserve this
Life ain't nothing like it was before
Cuz all I wanna do is just hold somebody
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
If you go and look under the surface
Baby I'm a little insecure
And that's OK
I promise myself one day
Artikel Pilihan