Lirik Lagu The Way I Am - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Charlie Puth - The Way I am

Maybe Imma get a little anxious

Maybe Imma get a little shy

Cuz everybody's trying to be famous

And I'm just trying to find a place to hide

All I wanna do is just hold somebody

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

I don't even know how to explain this

I don't even think I'm gonna try

And that's OK

I promise myself one day

Imma tell em' all

Imma tell em' all that

You could either hate me or love me

But that's just the way I am

Imma tell em' all

Imma tell em' all that

You could either hate me or love me

But that's just the way I am

That's just the way I am

That's just the way I am

That's just the way I am

That's just the way I am

Maybe Imma get a little nervous

Maybe I don't go out anymore

Feeling like I really don't deserve this

Life ain't nothing like it was before

Cuz all I wanna do is just hold somebody

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

If you go and look under the surface

Baby I'm a little insecure

And that's OK

I promise myself one day