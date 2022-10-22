Lirik Lagu Wheels on the Bus - Cocomelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cocomelon: Wheels on the Bus

The wheels on the bus go round and round

Round and round

Round and round

The wheels on the bus go round and round

All through the town

The doors on the bus go open and shut

Open and shut

Open and shut

The doors on the bus go open and shut

All through the town

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

All through the town

The signals on the bus go blink, blink, blink

Blink, blink, blink

Blink, blink, blink

The signals on the bus go blink, blink, blink

All through the town

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

All through the town

The motor on the bus goes vroom, vroom, vroom

Vroom, vroom, vroom

Vroom, vroom, vroom

The motor on the bus goes vroom, vroom, vroom

All through the town

The people on the bus go up and down

Up and down

Up and down

The people on the bus go up and down

All through the town

The babies on the bus go, "Wah wah wah"

"Wah wah wah"

"Wah wah wah"

The babies on the bus go, "Wah wah wah"

All through the town