Lirik Lagu Wheels on the Bus - Cocomelon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cocomelon: Wheels on the Bus
The wheels on the bus go round and round
Round and round
Round and round
The wheels on the bus go round and round
All through the town
The doors on the bus go open and shut
Open and shut
Open and shut
The doors on the bus go open and shut
All through the town
The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish
Swish, swish, swish
Swish, swish, swish
The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish
All through the town
The signals on the bus go blink, blink, blink
Blink, blink, blink
Blink, blink, blink
The signals on the bus go blink, blink, blink
All through the town
The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep
Beep, beep, beep
Beep, beep, beep
The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep
All through the town
The motor on the bus goes vroom, vroom, vroom
Vroom, vroom, vroom
Vroom, vroom, vroom
The motor on the bus goes vroom, vroom, vroom
All through the town
The people on the bus go up and down
Up and down
Up and down
The people on the bus go up and down
All through the town
The babies on the bus go, "Wah wah wah"
"Wah wah wah"
"Wah wah wah"
The babies on the bus go, "Wah wah wah"
All through the town
