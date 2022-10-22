Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me

We're going back in time

I'd like to see you try

Unpacking thoughts through tunnels in your mind

I'll fix you mushroom tea

And cross the restless sea

Release yourself to escape reality (reality)

It doesn't phase you

I need a breakthrough

I only want what's right in front of me

It's quite unusual

Seeking approval

Begging for it desperately (desperately)

I said

How do I make you love me?

How do I make you fall for me?

How do I make you want me

And make it last eternally?

How do I make you love me? (Ooh)

How do I make you fall for me?

How do I make you want me? (Ooh)

And make it last eternally?

I can see the real you, girl

You don't have to hide

Forget 'bout what your daddy said

I'll teach you how to shine

And all the things you tolerated, made you cold inside

But I can light you up again like embers of a fire

It doesn't phase you

I need a breakthrough

I only want what's right in front of me

It's quite unusual

Seeking approval

Begging for it desperately

I said

How do I make you love me? (Make you love me)

How do I make you fall for me? (How do I make you fall?)

How do I make you want me

And make it last eternally?

How do I make you love me? (Ooh)

How do I make you fall for me?

How do I make you want me? (Ooh)

And make it last eternally?

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: Dawn FM

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Axel Christofer Hedfors, Daniel Lopatin, Matthew Cohn, Max Martin, Oscar Thomas, Sebastian Carmine Ingrosso, Steve Angello