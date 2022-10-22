Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me
We're going back in time
I'd like to see you try
Unpacking thoughts through tunnels in your mind
I'll fix you mushroom tea
And cross the restless sea
Release yourself to escape reality (reality)
It doesn't phase you
I need a breakthrough
I only want what's right in front of me
It's quite unusual
Seeking approval
Begging for it desperately (desperately)
I said
How do I make you love me?
How do I make you fall for me?
How do I make you want me
And make it last eternally?
How do I make you love me? (Ooh)
How do I make you fall for me?
How do I make you want me? (Ooh)
And make it last eternally?
I can see the real you, girl
You don't have to hide
Forget 'bout what your daddy said
I'll teach you how to shine
And all the things you tolerated, made you cold inside
But I can light you up again like embers of a fire
It doesn't phase you
I need a breakthrough
I only want what's right in front of me
It's quite unusual
Seeking approval
Begging for it desperately
I said
How do I make you love me? (Make you love me)
How do I make you fall for me? (How do I make you fall?)
How do I make you want me
And make it last eternally?
How do I make you love me? (Ooh)
How do I make you fall for me?
How do I make you want me? (Ooh)
And make it last eternally?
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Album: Dawn FM
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Axel Christofer Hedfors, Daniel Lopatin, Matthew Cohn, Max Martin, Oscar Thomas, Sebastian Carmine Ingrosso, Steve Angello
