Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - The Weeknd

I was born in a city

Where the winter nights don't ever sleep

So this life's always with me

The ice inside my veins will never bleed

My, ooh

My, ooh

Uh, every time you try to fix me

I know you'll never find that missing piece

When you cry and say you miss me

I'll lie and tell you that I'll never leave

But I sacrificed (sacrificed)

Your love for more of the night (of the night)

I try to put up a fight (up a fight)

Can't tie me down (down)

I don't wanna sacrifice

For your love, I try

I don't wanna sacrifice

But I love my time

My, ooh

My, ooh

I hold you through the toughest parts

When you feel like it's the end

'Cause life is still worth living

Yeah, this life is still worth living

I can break you down and pick you up

And fuck like we are friends

But don't be catching feelings

Don't be out here catching feelings 'cause

I sacrificed (sacrificed)

Your love for more of the night (of the night)

I try to put up a fight (up a fight)

Can't tie me down (down, down)