Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - The Weeknd
I was born in a city
Where the winter nights don't ever sleep
So this life's always with me
The ice inside my veins will never bleed
My, ooh
My, ooh
Uh, every time you try to fix me
I know you'll never find that missing piece
When you cry and say you miss me
I'll lie and tell you that I'll never leave
But I sacrificed (sacrificed)
Your love for more of the night (of the night)
I try to put up a fight (up a fight)
Can't tie me down (down)
I don't wanna sacrifice
For your love, I try
I don't wanna sacrifice
But I love my time
My, ooh
My, ooh
I hold you through the toughest parts
When you feel like it's the end
'Cause life is still worth living
Yeah, this life is still worth living
I can break you down and pick you up
And fuck like we are friends
But don't be catching feelings
Don't be out here catching feelings 'cause
I sacrificed (sacrificed)
Your love for more of the night (of the night)
I try to put up a fight (up a fight)
Can't tie me down (down, down)
