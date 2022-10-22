Lirik Lagu Jenny From the Block - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jenny From the Block - Jennifer Lopez

Children grow and women producing

Men go working

Some go stealing

Everyone's got to make a living

L O X

J. Lo

We off the block this year

Went from a low to a lot this year

Everybody mad at the rocks that I wear

I know where I'm goin' and I know where I'm from

You hear LOX in the air

Yea, we're at the airport out DBlock

Where everybody air-forced-out

With a new white T.U. fresh

Nothin' phony with us, make the money, get the mansion, bring the homies with us

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

From In Living Color to movie scripts

To On the 6 to J. Lo to this headline clips

I stayed grounded as the amounts roll in

I'm real, I thought I told you

I'm real, even on Oprah

That's just me

Nothin phony, don't hate on me

What you get is what you see

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

I'm down to earth like this

Rockin this business

I've grown up so much

I'm in control and loving it

Rumors got me laughing, kid

Love my life and my public

Put God first

And can't forget to stay real

To me it's like breathing

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

It take hard work to cash checks

So don't be fooled by the rocks that I got they assets

You get back what you put out

Even if you take the good route

Can't count the hood out

After a while, you know who to blend with

Just keep it real with the ones came in with

Best thing to do is stay low, LOX and J.Lo

Act like they don't, but they know

They can't get a penny from the block ,

At the end of the day she's still Jenny from the block.

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)