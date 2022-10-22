Lirik Lagu Jenny From the Block - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 Oktober 2022, 01:16 WIB
Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez. /Instagram.com/@jlo

Jenny From the Block - Jennifer Lopez

Children grow and women producing
Men go working
Some go stealing
Everyone's got to make a living

L O X
J. Lo
We off the block this year
Went from a low to a lot this year
Everybody mad at the rocks that I wear
I know where I'm goin' and I know where I'm from
You hear LOX in the air
Yea, we're at the airport out DBlock
Where everybody air-forced-out
With a new white T.U. fresh
Nothin' phony with us, make the money, get the mansion, bring the homies with us

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

From In Living Color to movie scripts
To On the 6 to J. Lo to this headline clips
I stayed grounded as the amounts roll in
I'm real, I thought I told you
I'm real, even on Oprah
That's just me
Nothin phony, don't hate on me
What you get is what you see

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

I'm down to earth like this
Rockin this business
I've grown up so much
I'm in control and loving it
Rumors got me laughing, kid
Love my life and my public
Put God first
And can't forget to stay real
To me it's like breathing

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

It take hard work to cash checks
So don't be fooled by the rocks that I got they assets
You get back what you put out
Even if you take the good route
Can't count the hood out
After a while, you know who to blend with
Just keep it real with the ones came in with
Best thing to do is stay low, LOX and J.Lo
Act like they don't, but they know
They can't get a penny from the block ,
At the end of the day she's still Jenny from the block.

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)
Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (South-Side Bronx!)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Tempat Wisata Pantai di Banten Kekinian 2022, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
2

Polisi Ungkap Alasan Rekonstruksi Tragedi Kanjuruhan Tanpa Adegan Tembak Gas Air Mata
3

Alasan Bripka RR Lucuti Senjata Brigadir J Diungkap Kuasa Hukum
4

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem
5

Ukraina Terus Tekan Rusia, Tembakkan Roket ke Wilayah yang Diduduki Pasukan Putin
6

Kapolda Metro Bertemu PJ Gubernur DKI Bahas Isu Keamanan
7

Mengenal Gagal Ginjal Akut, Pertanda, Gejala, dan Penyebabnya, Yuk Simak!
8

8 Cara Mengonsumsi Obat yang Benar dan Aman bagi Tubuh untuk Mencegah Gagal Ginjal Akut
9

Kumpulan Quotes Lao Tzu Tentang Cinta dan Kebahagian, Menyentuh Penuh Makna
10

Bom Meledak di Penjara Terbesar Myanmar, 8 Orang Dilaporkan Tewas

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Memerlukan Kesetiaan dari Stings Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Memerlukan Kesetiaan dari Stings Lengkap dengan Liriknya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Aston Villa Draw 1-1 Lawan Brentford  

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Aston Villa Draw 1-1 Lawan Brentford  

22 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Innalillah, Mantan Bupati Bulukumba AM Sukri Sappewali meninggal dunia

Innalillah, Mantan Bupati Bulukumba AM Sukri Sappewali meninggal dunia

22 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 : ANTV, SCTV, RCTI, MNC, GTV, Trans 7, Net TV dan Indosiar

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 : ANTV, SCTV, RCTI, MNC, GTV, Trans 7, Net TV dan Indosiar

22 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Chelsea Vs MU Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022

Prediksi Chelsea Vs MU Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halman 150, Tentang Paragraf Opini Teks 1 dan 2

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halman 150, Tentang Paragraf Opini Teks 1 dan 2

22 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Cry To Me Acoustic, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Cry To Me Acoustic, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

22 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Jangan Termakan Gosip

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Jangan Termakan Gosip

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Cerah Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Cerah Berawan

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Hasil Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Usai Dibungkam Lee Zii Jia

UPDATE Hasil Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Usai Dibungkam Lee Zii Jia

22 Oktober 2022, 01:47 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Janji dari Siti Nurhaliza Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Janji dari Siti Nurhaliza Lengkap dengan Liriknya

22 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Tv Online Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Juventus vs Empoli di Liga Italia 2022

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Tv Online Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Juventus vs Empoli di Liga Italia 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Kabar Banten

5 Tips untuk Membuat Karyawan Bahagia dan Termotivasi dalam Bekerja, Salah Satunya Jam Kerja yang Fleksibel

5 Tips untuk Membuat Karyawan Bahagia dan Termotivasi dalam Bekerja, Salah Satunya Jam Kerja yang Fleksibel

22 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Kabar Banten

90 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Lemah Lembut hingga Mulia

90 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Lemah Lembut hingga Mulia

22 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB

Berita Subang

Siapa Ochi Alvira, Biodata Lengkap Umur dan Asal, Ia Berduet dengan Maulana Ardiansyah di Full Senyum Sayang

Siapa Ochi Alvira, Biodata Lengkap Umur dan Asal, Ia Berduet dengan Maulana Ardiansyah di Full Senyum Sayang

22 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Berita Subang

Rudolf Tobing dan Icha Aktif di Komunitas Pemuda Kristen J ARMY

Rudolf Tobing dan Icha Aktif di Komunitas Pemuda Kristen J ARMY

22 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Wow Vespa GTS 300 Kini Hadir dengan Gaya Klasik Modern

Wow Vespa GTS 300 Kini Hadir dengan Gaya Klasik Modern

22 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Perlu Manajemen Waktu

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Perlu Manajemen Waktu

22 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Resmi Rilis! Jadwal Pendaftaran PPPK 2022 untuk Guru dan Non Guru, Dari Pendaftaran hingga Masa Sanggah

Resmi Rilis! Jadwal Pendaftaran PPPK 2022 untuk Guru dan Non Guru, Dari Pendaftaran hingga Masa Sanggah

22 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Berita Subang

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli, Liga Italia, Tanding Pukul 01.45 WIB, Malam Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli, Liga Italia, Tanding Pukul 01.45 WIB, Malam Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Zona Priangan

Manajer Manchester United Erik ten Hag: Ronaldo Menolak Masuk sebagai Pemain Cadangan

Manajer Manchester United Erik ten Hag: Ronaldo Menolak Masuk sebagai Pemain Cadangan

22 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Kabar Banten

53 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Kebahagiaan, Keberuntungan, dan Setia

53 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Kebahagiaan, Keberuntungan, dan Setia

22 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Kendalku

Jawaban Papa Lagi Kerja Mama Lagi Masak Adik Sedang Sekolah Kakak Sedang Apa? Ini Dia Bocorannya

Jawaban Papa Lagi Kerja Mama Lagi Masak Adik Sedang Sekolah Kakak Sedang Apa? Ini Dia Bocorannya

22 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB