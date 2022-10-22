Lirik Lagu Ain't Your Mama Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ain't Your Mama - Jennifer Lopez

I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama

I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama

I ain't your mama, boy, I ain't your mama

When you gon' get your act together?

I ain't your mama

No, I ain't your mama

No, I ain't your mama, no

Wake up and rise and shine (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

Best get to work on time (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

No more playing video games (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

Things are about to change ('round here, 'round here)

We used to be crazy in love

Can we go back to how it was?

When did you get too comfortable?

'Cause I'm too good for that, I'm too good for that

Just remember that, hey

I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama

I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama

I ain't your mama, boy, I ain't your mama

When you gon' get your act together?

I ain't your mama

No, I ain't your mama

No, I ain't your mama, no

You're lucky to have these curves (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

Stop getting on my nerves (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

You still tryna ride this train (ah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

But somethings have gotta change ('round here, here, here)

We used to be crazy in love

Can we go back to how it was?

When did you get too comfortable?

'Cause I'm too good for that, I'm too good for that

Just remember that, hey!