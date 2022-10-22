Lirik Lagu Mr. Crowley - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Crowley dari Ozzy Osbourne

Mr. Crowley, what went on in your head?

Oh Mr. Crowley, did you talk to the dead?

Your lifestyle to me seemed so tragic

With the thrill of it all

You fooled all the people with magic

Yeah, you waited on Satan's call

Mr. Charming, did you think you were pure?

Mr. Alarming, in nocturnal rapport

Uncovering things that were sacred

Manifest on this Earth

Ah, conceived in the eye of a secret

And they scattered the afterbirth

Mr. Crowley, won't you ride my white horse?

Mr. Crowley, it's symbolic of course

Approaching a time that is classic

I hear maiden's call

Approaching a time that is drastic

Standing with their backs to the wall

Was it polemically sent?

I wanna know what you meant

I wanna know

I wanna know what you meant, yeah

Artist: Ozzy Osbourne

Released: 1980

Album: Blizzard of Ozz

Genres: Metal

Songwriters: John Osbourne, Randy Rhoads , Robert Daisley

Fakta di Balik Lagu Mr. Crowley

Lagu Mr. Crowley terinspirasi oleh sebuah buku tentang Aleister Crowley yang telah dibaca Osbourne dan setumpuk kartu tarot yang ditemukan di studio saat rekaman album dimulai.

Crowley merupakan seorang okultis Inggris dan pesulap upacara yang mendirikan agama Thelemite pada awal abad ke-20. Aleister Crowley adalah seorang penyair, penulis, pendaki gunung, dan Adept.