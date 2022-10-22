Lirik Lagu Mr. Crowley - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Crowley dari Ozzy Osbourne
Mr. Crowley, what went on in your head?
Oh Mr. Crowley, did you talk to the dead?
Your lifestyle to me seemed so tragic
With the thrill of it all
You fooled all the people with magic
Yeah, you waited on Satan's call
Mr. Charming, did you think you were pure?
Mr. Alarming, in nocturnal rapport
Uncovering things that were sacred
Manifest on this Earth
Ah, conceived in the eye of a secret
And they scattered the afterbirth
Mr. Crowley, won't you ride my white horse?
Mr. Crowley, it's symbolic of course
Approaching a time that is classic
I hear maiden's call
Approaching a time that is drastic
Standing with their backs to the wall
Was it polemically sent?
I wanna know what you meant
I wanna know
I wanna know what you meant, yeah
Artist: Ozzy Osbourne
Released: 1980
Album: Blizzard of Ozz
Genres: Metal
Songwriters: John Osbourne, Randy Rhoads , Robert Daisley
Fakta di Balik Lagu Mr. Crowley
Lagu Mr. Crowley terinspirasi oleh sebuah buku tentang Aleister Crowley yang telah dibaca Osbourne dan setumpuk kartu tarot yang ditemukan di studio saat rekaman album dimulai.
Crowley merupakan seorang okultis Inggris dan pesulap upacara yang mendirikan agama Thelemite pada awal abad ke-20. Aleister Crowley adalah seorang penyair, penulis, pendaki gunung, dan Adept.
