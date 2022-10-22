Lirik Lagu This Momentary - Delphic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Momentary - Delphic
Re: You and me, what is said wasn't never meant to hurt
Real stories always come off worse
Can we make the time to leave it behind and reshape,
Remake our faith in what we see
How you feel so unsteady
I'm already out of reach, remember finding your feet
In a fine time, take the time to find me
I'll be ready waiting let's do something real
Lets do something real
Real something
Real something
Real something
Real something
Real something
Real something
Real something
Let's do something
Real something
Real something
Real something
Credit:
Album: Acolyte
Artist: Delphic
Released: 2010
Songwriters: James Cook / Matthew Cocksedge / Richard Boardman
