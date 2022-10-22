Lirik Lagu This Momentary - Delphic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Momentary - Delphic

Re: You and me, what is said wasn't never meant to hurt

Real stories always come off worse

Can we make the time to leave it behind and reshape,

Remake our faith in what we see

How you feel so unsteady

I'm already out of reach, remember finding your feet

In a fine time, take the time to find me

I'll be ready waiting let's do something real

Lets do something real

Let's do something real

Let's do something real

Let's do something

Credit:

Album: Acolyte

Artist: Delphic

Released: 2010

Songwriters: James Cook / Matthew Cocksedge / Richard Boardman