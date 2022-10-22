Lirik Lagu I Hate - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Hate - Overkill
Got so much trouble
Hate this job
Tried to get out
Trapped like a dog
No I don't like
Pumpin' gas
Do ya hate to wait
Life's a game
Play your rules
Is the bottle half empty
Or the bottle half full
It does no good
No good to shout
But I scream I hate
Say I'm hostile
Gotta relax
Better get a grip
Here's the facts
I hate bein' here.
I hate people that make ya feel small
I hate having my back against the wall
I hate bein' talked down to
I hate your rules
I hate them all
Hate bein' marked to take the fall
Planet's not big enough for me and you
Got trouble over me
Surrounded by jerks
Can't ya see
Smile to my face
Know ya lie
Knife in my back another game
Rules, rules, rules
Not for me,
You fuckin' fool.
So open your mouth
One more time
And my foot is goin' down
In one ear
Out the other
A waste of time
Don't even bother
I hate bein' here
Think I know
How ya got this far
Think I know
Got where we are
Think I'll hate you
Where you'll be dead
I know it, I hate you
Smile to my face
Know to die
Says the problems
Ask your self way
Hate the games
Hate the rules
You're gonna loose
Say I'm hostile
Gotta relax
Better get a grip
Here's the fact
Not much more of you
Credit
Artist : Overkill
Year : 1989
Album : The Years of Decay
Genre : Rock, Metal, Thrash metal
Songwriter : Sid Falck, Bobby Gustafson, D.D. Verni, Bobby Blitz
Fakta di balik lirik
Overkill merupakan band yang berasal dari New Jersey dan dibentuk pada tahun 1980, telah membangun reputasi mereka sebagai salah satu band metal paling konsisten dan gigih sepanjang masa.
Overkill selalu setia pada akar mereka, thrash metal yang mendefinisikan mereka dan terus melakukan tur dan merilis album hingga hari ini. Mereka telah merilis 17 album studio, satu album cover lagu, tiga EP dan tiga album live.
Setelah melalui beberapa nama, band ini menetapkan nama Overkill, setelah lagu dengan nama yang sama oleh Motorhead. Mereka kebanyakan memainkan cover dari band punk dan metal, seperti The Ramones, Dead Boys dan Judas Priest.
Sekitar awal 1983, band ini telah menemukan 'lineup klasik', dengan Bobby Blitz pada vokal, DD Verni pada bass, Rat Skates pada drum dan Bobby Gustafson pada gitar.
Band ini merilis demo Power in Black pada tahun 1984, yang cukup populer di sirkuit perdagangan pita bawah tanah pada saat itu.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***
Artikel Pilihan