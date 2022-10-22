Lirik Lagu I Hate - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Hate - Overkill



Got so much trouble

Hate this job

Tried to get out

Trapped like a dog

No I don't like



Pumpin' gas

Do ya hate to wait

Life's a game

Play your rules

Is the bottle half empty

Or the bottle half full

It does no good

No good to shout

But I scream I hate

Say I'm hostile

Gotta relax

Better get a grip

Here's the facts

I hate bein' here.



I hate people that make ya feel small

I hate having my back against the wall

I hate bein' talked down to

I hate your rules

I hate them all

Hate bein' marked to take the fall

Planet's not big enough for me and you



Got trouble over me

Surrounded by jerks

Can't ya see

Smile to my face

Know ya lie

Knife in my back another game

Rules, rules, rules

Not for me,

You fuckin' fool.



So open your mouth

One more time

And my foot is goin' down

In one ear

Out the other

A waste of time

Don't even bother

I hate bein' here



Think I know

How ya got this far

Think I know

Got where we are

Think I'll hate you

Where you'll be dead

I know it, I hate you

Smile to my face

Know to die

Says the problems

Ask your self way

Hate the games

Hate the rules

You're gonna loose

Say I'm hostile

Gotta relax

Better get a grip

Here's the fact

Not much more of you

Credit



Artist : Overkill

Year : 1989

Album : The Years of Decay

Genre : Rock, Metal, Thrash metal

Songwriter : Sid Falck, Bobby Gustafson, D.D. Verni, Bobby Blitz



Fakta di balik lirik



Overkill merupakan band yang berasal dari New Jersey dan dibentuk pada tahun 1980, telah membangun reputasi mereka sebagai salah satu band metal paling konsisten dan gigih sepanjang masa.



Overkill selalu setia pada akar mereka, thrash metal yang mendefinisikan mereka dan terus melakukan tur dan merilis album hingga hari ini. Mereka telah merilis 17 album studio, satu album cover lagu, tiga EP dan tiga album live.



Setelah melalui beberapa nama, band ini menetapkan nama Overkill, setelah lagu dengan nama yang sama oleh Motorhead. Mereka kebanyakan memainkan cover dari band punk dan metal, seperti The Ramones, Dead Boys dan Judas Priest.



Sekitar awal 1983, band ini telah menemukan 'lineup klasik', dengan Bobby Blitz pada vokal, DD Verni pada bass, Rat Skates pada drum dan Bobby Gustafson pada gitar.



Band ini merilis demo Power in Black pada tahun 1984, yang cukup populer di sirkuit perdagangan pita bawah tanah pada saat itu.(Sintania Nur Amalia)***