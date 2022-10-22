Lirik Lagu Good Goodbye – Linkin Park Ft. Stormzy & Pusha T dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Goodbye – Linkin Park Ft. Stormzy & Pusha T

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

'Cause you can't come back around here

Good goodbye

(Don't you come back no more)

Live from the rhythm, it's

Something wild, venomous

Enemies trying to read me

You're all looking highly illiterate

Blindly forgetting if I'm in the mix

You won't find an equivalent

I've been here killing it

Longer than you've been alive, you idiot

And it makes you so mad

Somebody else could be stepping in front of you

And it makes you so mad that you're not the only one

There's more than one of you

And you can't understand the fact

That it's over and done, hope you had fun

You've got a lot to discuss on the bus

Headed back where you're from

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

'Cause you can't come back around here

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

Good goodbye (Woo!)

Goodbye, good riddance

A period is after every sentence

Did my time with my cellmate

Maxed out so now we finished

Every day was like a hail date

Every night was like a hailstorm

Took her back to my tinted windows

Showin' out, she in rare form

Wings up, now I'm airborne

King Push, they got a chair for him

Make way for the new queen

The old lineup, where they cheer for 'em

Consequence when you ain't there for him

Were you there for him?

Did you care for him?

You were dead wrong

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

'Cause you can't come back around here

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don't you come back no more)

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don't you come back no more)

Yo

Let me say goodbye to my demons

Let me say goodbye to my past life

Let me say goodbye to the darkness

Tell 'em that I'd rather be here in the starlight

Tell 'em that I'd rather be here where they love me

Tell 'em that I'm yours this is our life

And I still keep raising the bar like

Never seen a young black brother in the chart twice