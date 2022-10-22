Lirik Lagu Waiting for the End – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting for the End – Linkin Park

Yeah

Yo

This is not the end, this is not the beginning

Just a voice like a riot rocking every revision

But you listen to the tone and the violent rhythm

And though the words sound steady, something's empty within 'em

We say, yeah, with fists flying up in the air

Like we're holding onto something that's invisible there

'Cause we're living at the mercy of the pain and fear

Until we dead it, forget it, let it all disappear

Waiting for the end to come

Wishing I had strength to stand

This is not what I had planned

It's out of my control

Flying at the speed of light

Thoughts were spinning in my head

So many things were left unsaid

It's hard to let you go

I know what it takes to move on

(Oh) I know how it feels to lie

(Oh) all I wanna do is trade this life for something new

(Oh) holding on to what I haven't got

Sitting in an empty room

Trying to forget the past

This was never meant to last

I wish it wasn't so

I know what it takes to move on

(Oh) I know how it feels to lie

(Oh) all I wanna do is trade this life for something new

(Oh) holding on to what I haven't got