Lirik lagu Don’t Go– Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Don’t Go– Bring Me The Horizon
I was raised in the valley
There was shadows and death
Got out alive but with scars
I can't forget
This kid back in school
Subdued and shy
An orphan and a brother and unseen by most eyes
I don't know what it was that made a piece of him die
Took a boy to the forest
Slaughtered him with a scythe
Stamped on his face
An impression in the dirt
Do you think the silence
Makes a good man convert?
We all have our horrors
And our demons to fight
But how can I win when
I'm paralyzed?
They crawl up on my bed
Wrap their fingers round my throat
Is this what I get for
The choices that I made?
God forgive me for all my sins
God forgive me for everything
God forgive me for all my sins
God forgive me
God forgive me
Don't go
I can't do this on my own
Don't go
I can't do this on my own
Save me from the ones
That haunt me in the night
I can't live with myself
So stay with me tonight
Don't go
Don't go
If I let you in
You'd just want out
If I tell you the truth
You'd vie for a lie
If I spilt my guts
It would make a mess
We can't clean up
If you follow me
You will only get lost
If you try to get closer
We'll only lose touch
Yes you already know too much
And you're not going anywhere
Tell me that you need me 'cause I love you so much
Tell me that you love me 'cause I need you so much
Tell me that you need me 'cause I love you so much
Say you'll never leave me 'cause I need you so much
Don't go
I can't do this on my own
Don't go
I can't do this on my own
Save me from the ones
That haunt me in the night
I can't live with myself
So stay with me tonight
Don't go
I can't do this on my own
Don't go
Save me from the ones
That haunt me in the night
I can't live with myself
So stay with me tonight
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
Don't go
