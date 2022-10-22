Lirik lagu Don’t Go– Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Don’t Go– Bring Me The Horizon

I was raised in the valley

There was shadows and death

Got out alive but with scars

I can't forget

This kid back in school

Subdued and shy

An orphan and a brother and unseen by most eyes

I don't know what it was that made a piece of him die

Took a boy to the forest

Slaughtered him with a scythe

Stamped on his face

An impression in the dirt

Do you think the silence

Makes a good man convert?

We all have our horrors

And our demons to fight

But how can I win when

I'm paralyzed?

They crawl up on my bed

Wrap their fingers round my throat

Is this what I get for

The choices that I made?

God forgive me for all my sins

God forgive me for everything

God forgive me for all my sins

God forgive me

God forgive me



Don't go

I can't do this on my own

Don't go

I can't do this on my own

Save me from the ones

That haunt me in the night

I can't live with myself

So stay with me tonight

Don't go

Don't go

If I let you in

You'd just want out

If I tell you the truth

You'd vie for a lie

If I spilt my guts

It would make a mess

We can't clean up



If you follow me

You will only get lost

If you try to get closer

We'll only lose touch

Yes you already know too much

And you're not going anywhere

Tell me that you need me 'cause I love you so much

Tell me that you love me 'cause I need you so much

Tell me that you need me 'cause I love you so much

Say you'll never leave me 'cause I need you so much



Don't go

I can't do this on my own

Don't go

I can't do this on my own

Save me from the ones

That haunt me in the night

I can't live with myself

So stay with me tonight

Don't go

I can't do this on my own

Don't go

Save me from the ones

That haunt me in the night

I can't live with myself

So stay with me tonight



Don't go

Don't go

Don't go

Don't go



Don't go

Don't go

Don't go

Don't go



Don't go

Don't go

Don't go

Don't go



