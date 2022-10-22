Lirik Lagu Accelerate - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Accelerate - Christina Aguilera
Hide it 'til we feel it
Then we feel it, 'til we fight it, yeah
Hold it 'til we need it, never leave it
Didn't want it
New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)
Borders my city (girl, that's my home)
Just pulled up to the hotel (hotel, hotel)
All my day ones here with me (ah, yeah)
We got moola, power
Yeah, we on fire tonight
Gonna get it how we want it
'Cause we 'bout it, 'bout that life
Baby, it's alright
Baby, it's alright
Baby, it's OK
Baby, it's OK
Spark round later, ya ya ya ya
Don't worry 'bout tomorrow
I be with my ladies you can find me there
Try to play us, we gon' start a riot up in here
Accelerate, c'mon babe
Pick up your speed
Stamina, fill me up
That's what I need
Another shot, you comin' home with me
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What's wrong with me? (oh, ya ya)
All my boss ladies (in the city, yeah)
Go get your Mercedes (skrt skrt skrt skrt)
No matter long as you get there (get there)
Just don't let it drive you crazy
Get that moola, power
You on fire tonight
You can get it how you want it
That's it, go tonight
Baby, it's alright
Baby, it's alright
Baby, it's OK
Baby, it's OK
