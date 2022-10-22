Lirik Lagu Accelerate - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Accelerate - Christina Aguilera

Hide it 'til we feel it

Then we feel it, 'til we fight it, yeah

Hold it 'til we need it, never leave it

Didn't want it

New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)

Borders my city (girl, that's my home)

Just pulled up to the hotel (hotel, hotel)

All my day ones here with me (ah, yeah)

We got moola, power

Yeah, we on fire tonight

Gonna get it how we want it

'Cause we 'bout it, 'bout that life

Baby, it's alright

Baby, it's alright

Baby, it's OK

Baby, it's OK

Spark round later, ya ya ya ya

Don't worry 'bout tomorrow

I be with my ladies you can find me there

Try to play us, we gon' start a riot up in here

Accelerate, c'mon babe

Pick up your speed

Stamina, fill me up

That's what I need

Another shot, you comin' home with me

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What's wrong with me? (oh, ya ya)

All my boss ladies (in the city, yeah)

Go get your Mercedes (skrt skrt skrt skrt)

No matter long as you get there (get there)

Just don't let it drive you crazy

Get that moola, power

You on fire tonight

You can get it how you want it

That's it, go tonight

Baby, it's alright

Baby, it's alright

Baby, it's OK

Baby, it's OK