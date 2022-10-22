Lirik Lagu Good For You – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good For You – Selena Gomez

I'm on my 14 carats

I'm 14 carat

Doing it up like Midas

Now you say I got a touch

So good, so good

Make you never wanna leave

So don't, so don't

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight

Do my hair up real, real nice

And syncopate my skin to your heart beating

'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh

I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh

Let me show you how proud I am to be yours

Leave this dress a mess on the floor

Still look good for you, good for you, oh-oh

I'm on my marquise diamonds

I'm a marquise diamond

Could even make that Tiffany jealous

You say I give it to you hard

So bad, so bad

Make you never wanna leave

I won't, I won't

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight

Do my hair up real, real nice

And syncopate my skin to how you're breathing

'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh

I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh

Let me show you how proud I am to be yours

Leave this dress a mess on the floor

Still look good for you, good for you, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Trust me, I can take you there

Trust me, I can take you there

Trust me, I, trust me, I, trust me, I

Hold up, take a minute, love

'Cause I ain't tryna fuck your image up

More than likely mess around in triple cuffs

Stumble 'round town, pull your zipper up

Pants sag like I don't give a

I ain't tryna fuck your business up

And I ain't tryna get you into stuff

But the way you touchin' on me in the club

Rubbin' on my miniature

John Hancock, fuck a signature