Lirik Lagu Good For You – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good For You – Selena Gomez
I'm on my 14 carats
I'm 14 carat
Doing it up like Midas
Now you say I got a touch
So good, so good
Make you never wanna leave
So don't, so don't
Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to your heart beating
'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh
I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh
Let me show you how proud I am to be yours
Leave this dress a mess on the floor
Still look good for you, good for you, oh-oh
I'm on my marquise diamonds
I'm a marquise diamond
Could even make that Tiffany jealous
You say I give it to you hard
So bad, so bad
Make you never wanna leave
I won't, I won't
Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to how you're breathing
'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh
I just wanna look good for you, good for you, oh-oh
Let me show you how proud I am to be yours
Leave this dress a mess on the floor
Still look good for you, good for you, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Trust me, I can take you there
Trust me, I can take you there
Trust me, I, trust me, I, trust me, I
Hold up, take a minute, love
'Cause I ain't tryna fuck your image up
More than likely mess around in triple cuffs
Stumble 'round town, pull your zipper up
Pants sag like I don't give a
I ain't tryna fuck your business up
And I ain't tryna get you into stuff
But the way you touchin' on me in the club
Rubbin' on my miniature
John Hancock, fuck a signature
