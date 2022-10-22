Lirik Lagu Land of Canaan – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Land of Canaan – Indigo Girls
You can go to the East to find your
Your inner hemisphere
You say we're under the same sky, babe
Don't you realize, honey, it's not that clear
I'm not your promised land, honey, you know that I'm not
I'm not your promised one
I'm not the land of Canaan, oh sweetheart
Waitin' for you under the sun
I'm lonely tonight
I'm missin' you now
I'm wantin' your love
And you're givin' it out
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight, ooh hoo, yeah
Well, the meaning's changed
For what it's worth
It's just a senseless game (oh yeah)
Well, I should think of love
But it's fear every time I hear
Honey, your heartbeat strain
It's not the fallen man
Honey, you know that it's not
It's not the call of time
It's just the London skyline, sweetheart
Tellin' me you're not mine
I'm lonely tonight
I'm missin' you now
I'm wantin' your love
And you're givin' it out
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight, ooh hoo
Yeah
My blood is runnin' dry
My skin is, my skin is growin' thin
Oh, yeah, for every time you find yourself
You lose a little of me, honey, from within
It's just a ragin' cycle
Why can't we bring it all to the end of the line?
Shout it, baby
From inside this existence, no sweetheart
Time is not on my side
I'm lonely tonight
I'm missin' you now
I'm wantin' your love
And you're givin' it out
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight
I'm lonely tonight, hoo hoo
I'm not your promised land (I'm lonely tonight)
I'm not your promised one (honey I'm tryin' to tell you that I'm lonely tonight)
I'm not your promised land
I'm not your promised one
I'm not the land of Canaan (I'm lonely tonight)
I'm not your land of Canaan (I'm lonely tonight) oh sweetheart
I'm not the land of Canaan, sweetheart
Waitin' for you under the sun
