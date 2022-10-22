Lirik Lagu Land of Canaan – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Land of Canaan – Indigo Girls

You can go to the East to find your

Your inner hemisphere

You say we're under the same sky, babe

Don't you realize, honey, it's not that clear

I'm not your promised land, honey, you know that I'm not

I'm not your promised one

I'm not the land of Canaan, oh sweetheart

Waitin' for you under the sun

I'm lonely tonight

I'm missin' you now

I'm wantin' your love

And you're givin' it out

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight, ooh hoo, yeah

Well, the meaning's changed

For what it's worth

It's just a senseless game (oh yeah)

Well, I should think of love

But it's fear every time I hear

Honey, your heartbeat strain

It's not the fallen man

Honey, you know that it's not

It's not the call of time

It's just the London skyline, sweetheart

Tellin' me you're not mine

I'm lonely tonight

I'm missin' you now

I'm wantin' your love

And you're givin' it out

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight, ooh hoo

Yeah

My blood is runnin' dry

My skin is, my skin is growin' thin

Oh, yeah, for every time you find yourself

You lose a little of me, honey, from within

It's just a ragin' cycle

Why can't we bring it all to the end of the line?

Shout it, baby

From inside this existence, no sweetheart

Time is not on my side

I'm lonely tonight

I'm missin' you now

I'm wantin' your love

And you're givin' it out

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight

I'm lonely tonight, hoo hoo

I'm not your promised land (I'm lonely tonight)

I'm not your promised one (honey I'm tryin' to tell you that I'm lonely tonight)

I'm not your promised land

I'm not your promised one

I'm not the land of Canaan (I'm lonely tonight)

I'm not your land of Canaan (I'm lonely tonight) oh sweetheart

I'm not the land of Canaan, sweetheart

Waitin' for you under the sun

