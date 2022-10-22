Lirik True Love - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik True Love - Elephant Kind
Something about you that I want
Something about you I don't mind
If I'm gone missin' find me
'Cause I find myself in you
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
To keep you in my skin
And all the twisted thoughts within
It don't matter where we've been
The bright side of life we can all begin
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
'Cause this is true love
Ah, ah
Credit
Artikel Pilihan