Lirik True Love - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik True Love - Elephant Kind

Something about you that I want

Something about you I don't mind

If I'm gone missin' find me

'Cause I find myself in you

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

To keep you in my skin

And all the twisted thoughts within

It don't matter where we've been

The bright side of life we can all begin

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

'Cause this is true love

Ah, ah

