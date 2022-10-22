Lirik Lagu Swalla Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swalla - Jason Derullo
Love in a thousand different flavours
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that to all y'all my type
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills
All she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, put it on the Snap'
When she droppin' low, put it on the 'Gram
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
