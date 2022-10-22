Lirik Lagu Swalla Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB
Berikut lirik lagu Swalla yang dipopulerkan Jason Derulo.
Berikut lirik lagu Swalla yang dipopulerkan Jason Derulo. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Little Mix

Swalla - Jason Derullo

Love in a thousand different flavours
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that to all y'all my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay

Met her out in Beverly Hills
All she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, put it on the Snap'
When she droppin' low, put it on the 'Gram
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kronologi Tewasnya Bocah Perempuan 12 Tahun di Cimahi Usai Ditusuk Orang Tak Dikenal Sepulang Mengaji
2

Mitsubishi Pastikan XFC Concept Masuk Indonesia Tahun Depan, Siap Tantang HR-V dan Creta
3

Perbandingan Harga BBM Baru Vivo yang Setara Pertalite, Lebih Murah?
4

Gagal Jadi Perdana Menteri Inggris, Liz Truss Mengundurkan Diri
5

Nonton The School for Good and Evil Tayangan Baru Netflix, Tersedia Subtitle Indonesia
6

Jadi Main Dealer Nasional, Probike Buka Jaringan Penjualan KTM dan Husqvarna di Jakarta
7

Dukung KTT G20, PLN Hadirkan SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging di Bali
8

5 Contoh Rutinitas Harian yang Mudah Dilakukan dan Buat Hidup Menjadi Lebih Sehat
9

Aturan Terungkap, Polisi Tidak Boleh Paksa Mahasiswa Lakukan Tes Urine
10

Bunda Corla Belum Terima Endorse Meski Punya 3,1 Juta Pengikut Instagram, Terungkap Alasannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

Resmi, Baju Adat Jadi Seragam Sekolah, Kemdikbud Tetapkan Hari dan Ketentuan Memakainya. Diwajibkan?

Resmi, Baju Adat Jadi Seragam Sekolah, Kemdikbud Tetapkan Hari dan Ketentuan Memakainya. Diwajibkan?

22 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Banten

50 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Modern Terbaru 2 Kata Awalan R dan S yang Aestetik, Cantik Laksana Ratu Cerdas

50 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Modern Terbaru 2 Kata Awalan R dan S yang Aestetik, Cantik Laksana Ratu Cerdas

22 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Bola Hari Ini Tanggal 22,23,24,25 Oktober 2022, Ada Barcelona vs Bilbao Dan AS Roma vs Napoli

Jadwal Bola Hari Ini Tanggal 22,23,24,25 Oktober 2022, Ada Barcelona vs Bilbao Dan AS Roma vs Napoli

22 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berpotensi Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berpotensi Hujan

22 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari ini 22 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari ini 22 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

22 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Dua Wakil Indonesia Tampil di Semifinal Denmark Open 2022, Ini Daftarnya

Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Dua Wakil Indonesia Tampil di Semifinal Denmark Open 2022, Ini Daftarnya

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Ada FILM Jumanji, Ikatan Cinta, Crazy Rich Cihedon

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Ada FILM Jumanji, Ikatan Cinta, Crazy Rich Cihedon

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Resep Ide Jualan dari Wafer dan Coklat Batang, Modal Rp2000-an Laku Rp12 Ribu

Resep Ide Jualan dari Wafer dan Coklat Batang, Modal Rp2000-an Laku Rp12 Ribu

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Potensi Badung

Ini 5 Nama Kandidat Juru Taktik Aston Villa Gantikan Steven Gerrard

Ini 5 Nama Kandidat Juru Taktik Aston Villa Gantikan Steven Gerrard

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Merayakan Hari Santri Nasional 2022! Berikut 10 Ucapan Selamat Penuh Makna CocoK Dibagikan di Medsos

Merayakan Hari Santri Nasional 2022! Berikut 10 Ucapan Selamat Penuh Makna CocoK Dibagikan di Medsos

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jombang Update

UPDATE Jadwal Livoli Divisi Utama 2022 Hari Ini: Perebutan Juara Grup Putri TNI AU vs Kharisma Premium Bandung

UPDATE Jadwal Livoli Divisi Utama 2022 Hari Ini: Perebutan Juara Grup Putri TNI AU vs Kharisma Premium Bandung

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV dan GTV Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Tonton Malam Puncak Kilau Raya MNCTV 31

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV dan GTV Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Tonton Malam Puncak Kilau Raya MNCTV 31

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Blora

Lesti Kejora Diduga Idap Stockholm Syndrome, Desy Ratnasari Beri Saran pada Dedek

Lesti Kejora Diduga Idap Stockholm Syndrome, Desy Ratnasari Beri Saran pada Dedek

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Bagai Air dan Api, Ini Alasan Mengapa Sagitarius Tak Cocok dengan Taurus

Bagai Air dan Api, Ini Alasan Mengapa Sagitarius Tak Cocok dengan Taurus

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo di Seluruh Stasiun dan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo di Seluruh Stasiun dan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini; Romantis ada di udara, membawa cinta, dan harmoni

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini; Romantis ada di udara, membawa cinta, dan harmoni

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling di Banjarnegara, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Langkah Mudah Bayar Pajak Kendaraan

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling di Banjarnegara, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Langkah Mudah Bayar Pajak Kendaraan

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Bestra Global Indonesia Oktober 2022, Cukup Minimal Lulusan SMA SMK

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Bestra Global Indonesia Oktober 2022, Cukup Minimal Lulusan SMA SMK

22 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Niat Sholat Dhuha dalam Arab dan Latin, Tata Cara Pelaksanaan Sholat dan Doa Setelah Sholat Dhuha

Niat Sholat Dhuha dalam Arab dan Latin, Tata Cara Pelaksanaan Sholat dan Doa Setelah Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 05:29 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Salah saat Wudhu, Ustadz Adi Hidayat: Ada Maknanya, Tiap Tetes Air Wudhu, Dosa Akan Jatuh

Jangan Salah saat Wudhu, Ustadz Adi Hidayat: Ada Maknanya, Tiap Tetes Air Wudhu, Dosa Akan Jatuh

22 Oktober 2022, 05:29 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Pelepasan Irjen Pol Nico Afinta Tradisi Pedang Pora Dilakukan di Mapolda Jatim

Pelepasan Irjen Pol Nico Afinta Tradisi Pedang Pora Dilakukan di Mapolda Jatim

22 Oktober 2022, 05:28 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Program Acara Indosiar Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 ada Kisah Nyata Spesial dan DAcademy 5

Jadwal Program Acara Indosiar Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 ada Kisah Nyata Spesial dan DAcademy 5

22 Oktober 2022, 05:27 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kata-kata Quotes Hari Santri Nasional 'Come Santri Spread Peace in Social Media' Bahasa Inggris, Ucapkan Selam

Kata-kata Quotes Hari Santri Nasional 'Come Santri Spread Peace in Social Media' Bahasa Inggris, Ucapkan Selam

22 Oktober 2022, 05:26 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Ide Jualan Tahun 2022 Sosis Bogem Super Enak dan Ekonomis, Dijamin Laris Manis Disukai Anak-Anak

Ide Jualan Tahun 2022 Sosis Bogem Super Enak dan Ekonomis, Dijamin Laris Manis Disukai Anak-Anak

22 Oktober 2022, 05:25 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Dortmund vs Stuttgart di Bundesliga: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Dortmund vs Stuttgart di Bundesliga: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Susunan Pemain

22 Oktober 2022, 05:25 WIB