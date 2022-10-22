Lirik Lagu Swalla Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swalla - Jason Derullo

Love in a thousand different flavours

I wish that I could taste them all tonight

No, I ain't got no dinner plans

So you should bring all your friends

I swear that to all y'all my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah

Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la

Bust down on my wrist in this bitch

My pinky-ring bigger than this

Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay

Dolla got too many girls, ay

Met her out in Beverly Hills

All she wear is red bottom heels

When she back it up, put it on the Snap'

When she droppin' low, put it on the 'Gram

DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that

Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la