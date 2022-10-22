Lirik Lagu Bandit - Juice WRLD feat NBA Youngboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bandit - Juice WRLD feat NBA Youngboy

It's funny, the shit I put on this song

Ain't gon' sound nothin' like the shit we was just doin'

Oh, yeah

I just want bad bitches

Baddest, them bitches is the baddest, uh, uh

When I take the molly, I'm a savage

Uh, I say, uh

I don't need no molly to be savage, uh

When I'm on that molly, I feel savage, uh uh

She the definition of a bad bitch

Stole her, I'm the definition of a bandit, uh ayy

I don't need no molly to be savage, uh ayy

But when I'm on the molly, I feel savage

Ayy, my girl the definition of a bad bitch

Stole her heart, I'm the definition of a bandit

Put the Percs down and picked up the jiggas, jiggas, jiggas

Tommy in the fucking Tommy Hilfiger, 'figer, 'figer

That Tommy hit a nigga, Tommy Hilfiger, fuck niggas

I'm nice, when I'm high off the pills, I'ma fuck with her

I don't smoke skunk, but tonight I'm getting stuck, nigga

Pour the codeine up and put some molly in the cup with it

I know she a freak, uh-huh, she gon' fuck with it

She my Velcro, uh-huh, guess I'm stuck with her

I dive in it like a sailor, I love to nail her

Addicted to her paraphernalia, I had to tell her

I see it like a fortune teller

Your ex-nigga did good, I could do better

Bad bitch from the woods, I think she a hunter

She a killer and an eater, she a Jeffery Dahmer

I can tell when she in her feelings, I can read her like a book

No TEC, no Beretta, FN on me, am I understood?

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I don't need no molly to be savage, uh

When I'm on that molly, I feel savage, uh uh

She the definition of a bad bitch

Stole her, I'm the definition of a bandit, uh ayy

I don't need no molly to be savage, uh ayy

But when I'm on the molly, I feel savage

Ayy, my girl the definition of a bad bitch

Stole her heart, I'm the definition of a bandit

My brother point her out and she a bad bitch, I'm on her

Must ain't heard that I'm a savage, once I get a bitch, I own her

I see she got swag, I got cash so I want her

See this .45 in my pants, put on your ass, push up on bruh

Shawty, she a rider with that Glizzy on her (with that Glizzy on her)

And shawty, I'ma die there with no semi on me (semi on me)

If we got a problem, we get rid of homie (yeah)

Put twenty thousand in your pocket, we gon' get the money (yeah)

I'm the definition of a bandit (come on, bruh)

Took your heart from out his hands and still ain't saying shit (honest)

Some new killers in my circle you done ran with it

Like this dirty .38, this bitch'll damage

Popping wheelies, 4K Trey, pop when you land with it (pop, pop, pop)

I let you drive inside my bros where they been laying with it

I work this bitch, I open up a can with it

Like fuck the stove, I make it jump without my hand in it