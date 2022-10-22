Lirik Lagu Doubt - Delphic, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wanting meaning, wanting more than the same things
Wanting everything, just to start at the ending
I found another face to show
Just because what you say is what will go
Doubt, in it all for me
I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall
All that's left for you is doubt
In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for you is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I can't change now
Missing the life gone by that I had lost
I'm missing the better times that I had lost
When you're near me I get tired when you follow
When you speak what you say is what will go
Will go
What you say is what will go
Doubt, in it all for me
I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall
All that's left for you is doubt
In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for ou is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I an't change now
Doubt, in it all for me
I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall
All that's left for you is doubt
In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for ou is doubt
Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I can't change now
Credit
Artist: Delphic
Album: Acolyte
Released: 2010
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Songwriters: James Cook / Matthew Cocksedge / Richard Boardman
