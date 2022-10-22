Lirik Lagu Doubt - Delphic, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Doubt - Delphic

Wanting meaning, wanting more than the same things

Wanting everything, just to start at the ending

I found another face to show

Just because what you say is what will go

Doubt, in it all for me

I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall

All that's left for you is doubt

In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for you is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I can't change now

Missing the life gone by that I had lost

I'm missing the better times that I had lost

When you're near me I get tired when you follow

When you speak what you say is what will go

Will go

What you say is what will go

Doubt, in it all for me

I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall

All that's left for you is doubt

In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for ou is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I an't change now

Doubt, in it all for me

I've hit the wall, all that's left for you is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall

All that's left for you is doubt

In it all for me, I've hit the wall that's left for ou is doubt

Better you than me, I've so far to fall, but I can't change now

Credit

Artist: Delphic

Album: Acolyte

Released: 2010

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Songwriters: James Cook / Matthew Cocksedge / Richard Boardman

