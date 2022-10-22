Lirik Lagu My Way - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

And now the end is near
I saw a face the final curtain
My friend I'll say it clear
I'll state my case of which I'm certain
I've lived a life that's full
I've traveled each and every highway
And more much more than this
I did it my way
Regrets I've had a few
But then again too few to mention
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exception
I planned each charted course
Each careful step along the byway
Oh and more much more than this
I did it my way
Yes there were times I'm sure you know
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all and I stood tall
And did it my way
I've loved I've laughed and cried
I've had my fails my share of losing
And now as tears subside
I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And now may I say not in a shy way
Oh no no not me
I did it my way
Oh what is a man what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say the words he truly feels
And not the words he would reveal
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way
Thank you
Thank you very much you're a fantastic audience
Thank you thank you very much
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: It’s Now or Never
