Lirik Lagu My Way - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Way - Elvis Presley

And now the end is near

I saw a face the final curtain

My friend I'll say it clear

I'll state my case of which I'm certain

I've lived a life that's full

I've traveled each and every highway

And more much more than this

I did it my way

Regrets I've had a few

But then again too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exception

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

Oh and more much more than this

I did it my way

Yes there were times I'm sure you know

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall

And did it my way

I've loved I've laughed and cried

I've had my fails my share of losing

And now as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And now may I say not in a shy way

Oh no no not me

I did it my way

Oh what is a man what has he got

If not himself then he has not

To say the words he truly feels

And not the words he would reveal

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way

Thank you

Thank you very much you're a fantastic audience

Thank you thank you very much

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: It’s Now or Never