Lirik Lagu Hound Dog - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hound Dog - Elvis Presley

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit

And you ain't no friend of mine

Well, they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Yeah, they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Yeah, you ain't never caught a rabbit

And you ain't no friend of mine

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit

And you ain't no friend of mine

Well, they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Yeah, they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit

And you ain't no friend of mine

Well, they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Ya know they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit

And you ain't no friend of mine

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit

You ain't no friend of mine

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Hound Dog

Dirilis: 1956