Lirik Lagu Desire - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Desire – U2

Lover, I'm off the streets

Gonna go where the bright lights

And the big city meet

With a red guitar, on fire

Desire

She's a candle burnin' in my room

Yeah, I'm like the needle

The needle and spoon

Over the counter, with a shotgun

Pretty soon, everybody's got one

I'm in a fever, when I'm beside her

Desire

Desire

And the fever, gettin' higher

Desire

Desire

Burning

Burning

She's the dollars

She's my protection

Yeah, she's a promise

In the year of election

Oh sister, I can't let you go

Like a preacher stealin' hearts at a travellin' show

For love or money, money, money

Money, money, money, money, money

Money, money, money

And the fever, gettin' higher

Desire

Desire

Desire

Desire

Desire

Desire, hey

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Rattle and Hum

Rilis: 1988

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Bono

Producer: Jimmy Iovine