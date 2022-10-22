Lirik Lagu Desire - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lover, I'm off the streets
Gonna go where the bright lights
And the big city meet
With a red guitar, on fire
Desire
She's a candle burnin' in my room
Yeah, I'm like the needle
The needle and spoon
Over the counter, with a shotgun
Pretty soon, everybody's got one
I'm in a fever, when I'm beside her
Desire
Desire
And the fever, gettin' higher
Desire
Desire
Burning
Burning
She's the dollars
She's my protection
Yeah, she's a promise
In the year of election
Oh sister, I can't let you go
Like a preacher stealin' hearts at a travellin' show
For love or money, money, money
Money, money, money, money, money
Money, money, money
And the fever, gettin' higher
Desire
Desire
Desire
Desire
Desire
Desire, hey
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: Rattle and Hum
Rilis: 1988
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Bono
Producer: Jimmy Iovine
