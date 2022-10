Lirik Lagu Sorcererz - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sorcererz - Gorillaz

Hey

What is this droning, I hear it, there

Over on me

Everybody cool down

Everybody see yourself

Everybody on time

On time

Everybody hold on

Everybody hold on to your inner visions

Hey

What is this droning, I hear it, there?

Over on me

Everybody cool down

Everybody see yourself

Everybody on time

On time

Everybody minding

Everybody minding their own inner visions

Everybody lie down

Everybody cool down

Everybody on time

On time

Everybody hold on

Everybody hold on to your inner visions

Hold on

Hold on to hope, yeah

The (inner vision)

(Inner vision)

(Inner vision)

Everybody (inner vision)

(Inner vision)

(Inner vision)

The (inner vision)

(Inner vision)

(Inner vision)

Everybody (inner vision)

(Inner vision)

(Inner vision)

Everybody (inner vision)

Credit