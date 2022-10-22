Lirik Lagu Original of the Species - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 22 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Bono, vokalis U2.
Bono, vokalis U2.

Original of the Species - U2

Baby slow down
The end is not as fun as the start
Please stay a child somewhere in your heart

I'll give you everything you want
Except the thing that you want
You are the first one of your kind

And you feel like no one before
You steal right under my door
I kneel 'cause I want you some more
I want the lot of what you got
And I want nothing that you're not

Everywhere you go you shout it
You don't have to be shy about it

Some things you shouldn't get too good at
Like smiling, crying and celebrity
Some people got way too much confidence, baby
Baby

I'll give you everything you want
Except the thing that you want
You are the first one of your kind

And you feel like no one before
You steal right under my door
I kneel 'cause I want you some more
I want the lot of what you got
And I want nothing that you're not

Everywhere you go you shout it
You don't have to be shy about it, no
Oh no, oh no, no

Sugar, come on, show your soul
You've been keeping your love under control

