Lirik Lagu Original of the Species - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Original of the Species - U2

Baby slow down

The end is not as fun as the start

Please stay a child somewhere in your heart

I'll give you everything you want

Except the thing that you want

You are the first one of your kind

And you feel like no one before

You steal right under my door

I kneel 'cause I want you some more

I want the lot of what you got

And I want nothing that you're not

Everywhere you go you shout it

You don't have to be shy about it

Some things you shouldn't get too good at

Like smiling, crying and celebrity

Some people got way too much confidence, baby

Baby

I'll give you everything you want

Except the thing that you want

You are the first one of your kind

And you feel like no one before

You steal right under my door

I kneel 'cause I want you some more

I want the lot of what you got

And I want nothing that you're not

Everywhere you go you shout it

You don't have to be shy about it, no

Oh no, oh no, no

Sugar, come on, show your soul

You've been keeping your love under control