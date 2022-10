West Coast - OneRepublic

I've been dreamin' 'bout the west coast (I've been dreamin')

Found some faces that I don't know (I've been dreamin' about it)

Give me the sun for just a year

I'll kiss the sky and disappear

I've been starin' up at the greyest skies

Tryin' to find myself some luck but it's runnin' dry

It's like the weather makes the worst of my cloudy mind