Elastic Love - Christina Aguilera

A rubber band is what I call your love for me

'Cause it comes and goes and pins me like a trampoline

But all this back and forth is freaky, it's confusing me

Like a pencil tryna write and you're erasing me

If I was a ruler, I'll set you straight

But your love is like a sharpener, it really grates

'Cause whence I'm tryna bounce, you pull me back

And when I try to come to you, you give me slack