Lirik Lagu The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone) - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone) - U2
I was chasing down the days of fear
Chasing down a dream before it disappeared
I was aching to be somewhere near
Your voice was all I heard
I was shaking from a storm in me
Haunted by the spectres that we had to see
Yeah, I wanted to be the melody
Above the noise, above the hurt
I was young, not dumb
Just wishing to be blinded
By you, brand new
And we were pilgrims on our way
I woke up at the moment
When the miracle occurred
Heard a song that made some sense
Out of the world
Everything I ever lost
Now has been returned
In the most beautiful sound I'd ever heard
We got language so we can't communicate
Religion so I can love and hate
Music so I can exaggerate my pain
And give it a name
I was young, not dumb
Just wishing to be blinded
By you, brand new
And we were pilgrims on our way
I woke up at the moment
When the miracle occurred
Heard a song that made some sense
Out of the world
Everything I ever lost
Now has been returned
In the most beautiful sound I'd ever heard
We can hear you, hear you
We can year you
We can hear you, hear you
I woke up at the moment
When the miracle occurred
I get so many things I don't deserve
All the stolen voices
Will someday be returned
The most beautiful sound I'd ever heard
