Lirik Lagu The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone) - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone) - U2

I was chasing down the days of fear

Chasing down a dream before it disappeared

I was aching to be somewhere near

Your voice was all I heard

I was shaking from a storm in me

Haunted by the spectres that we had to see

Yeah, I wanted to be the melody

Above the noise, above the hurt

I was young, not dumb

Just wishing to be blinded

By you, brand new

And we were pilgrims on our way

I woke up at the moment

When the miracle occurred

Heard a song that made some sense

Out of the world

Everything I ever lost

Now has been returned

In the most beautiful sound I'd ever heard

We got language so we can't communicate

Religion so I can love and hate

Music so I can exaggerate my pain

And give it a name

I was young, not dumb

Just wishing to be blinded

By you, brand new

And we were pilgrims on our way

I woke up at the moment

When the miracle occurred

Heard a song that made some sense

Out of the world

Everything I ever lost

Now has been returned

In the most beautiful sound I'd ever heard

We can hear you, hear you

We can year you

We can hear you, hear you

I woke up at the moment

When the miracle occurred

I get so many things I don't deserve

All the stolen voices

Will someday be returned

The most beautiful sound I'd ever heard