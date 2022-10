Lirik Lagu I Will Follow - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Follow - U2

We're going home now

Goodnight, thank you

See you again sometime

Up off your feet, up on your feet

Come on now

I was on the outside when you said

You said you needed me

I was looking on at myself

I was blind, I could not see

A boy tries hard to be a man

His mother takes him by his hand

If he stops to think, he starts to cry

Oh, why?

If you walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

If you walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

I was on the inside

When they pulled the four walls down

I was looking through the window

I was lost, I am found

Walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

If you walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

Your eyes make a circle

I see you when I come in here

It's your eyes, it's your eyes

Your eyes, your, your eyes

If you walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

If you walk away, walk away

I walk away, walk away

I will follow

I will follow, I will follow

I will follow, I will, I will

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you, goodnight

Thank you

Thank you