Lirik Lagu Magic Bus - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Magic Bus - The Who

Every day I get in the queue (Too much, Magic Bus)

To get on the bus that takes me to you (Too much, Magic Bus)

I'm so nervous, I just sit and smile (Too much, Magic Bus)

You house is only another mile (Too much, Magic Bus)

Thank you, driver, for getting me here (Too much, Magic Bus)

You'll be an inspector, have no fear (Too much, Magic Bus)

I don't want to cause no fuss (Too much, Magic Bus)

But can I buy your Magic Bus? (Too much, Magic Bus)

Nooooooooo!

I don't care how much I pay (Too much, Magic Bus)

I wanna drive my bus to my baby each day (Too much, Magic Bus)

I want it, I want it, I want it, I want it ... (You can't have it!)

Thruppence and sixpence every day

Just to drive to my baby

Thruppence and sixpence each day

'Cause I drive my baby every way

Magic Bus, Magic Bus, Magic Bus ...

I said, now I've got my Magic Bus (Too much, Magic Bus)

I said, now I've got my Magic Bus (Too much, Magic Bus)

I drive my baby every way (Too much, Magic Bus)

Each time I go a different way (Too much, Magic Bus)

I want it, i want it, I want it, I want it ...