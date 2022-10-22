Lirik Lagu Not The End Of The World - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Katy Perry.
Katy Perry. /Instagram.com/@katyperry

Not The End Of The World - Katy Perry

It's not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope
It's no funeral we're attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope
It's not the end of the
No, not the end of the world

You can catch a star if the sky is falling down
There's a golden lining up in every single cloud
You can take a frown turn it all the way around
All the way around, all the, all the way around

A fortune teller told me the power's in your mind
You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly
Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride
Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride

Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don't say goodbye

It's not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope
It's no funeral we're attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope
It's not the end of the
No, not the end of the world

You can make a wish even on a satellite
On a plastic lash or anything you like
You can tame a dragon if you're not afraid to fight
Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid

Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)

It's not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope
It's no funeral we're attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don't lose hope

Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don't say goodbye

