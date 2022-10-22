Lirik Lagu The Sun - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Sun - Maroon 5

After school

Walking home

Fresh dirt under my fingernails

And I can smell hot asphalt

Cars screech to a halt to let me pass

And I cannot remember

What life was like through photographs

And trying to recreate images life gives us from our past

And sometimes it's a sad song

But I cannot forget

Refuse to regret

So glad I met you and

Take my breath away

Make every day

Worth all of the pain that I have gone through

And Mama I've been cryin'

'Cause things ain't how they used to be

She said, "The battle's almost won

And we're only several miles from the sun"

Oh whoa, yeah

Now, moving on down my street

I see people I won't ever meet

I think of her and take a breath

Feel the beat in the rhythm of my steps

And sometimes it's a sad song

But I cannot forget

Refuse to regret

So glad I met you and

Take my breath away

Make every day

Worth all of the pain that I have gone through

And Mama I've been cryin'

'Cause things ain't how they used to be

She said, "The battle's almost won

And we're only several miles from the sun"

The rhythm of her conversation

The perfection of her creation

The sex she slipped into my coffee

The way she felt when she first saw me

Hate to love and love to hate her

Like a broken record player

Back and forth and here and gone

And on and on and on and on

I cannot forget

Refuse to regret

So glad I met you and

Take my breath away

Make every day

Worth all of the pain that I have gone through

And Mama I've been cryin'

'Cause things ain't how they used to be

She said, "The battle's almost won

And we're only several miles

Said, the battle's almost won

And we're only several miles from the sun"