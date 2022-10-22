Lirik Lagu Sweetest Goodbye - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweetest Goodbye - Maroon 5

Uh

Uh, huh

Yeah, yeah

Uh

Where you are seems to be

As far as an eternity

Outstretched arms open hearts

And if it never ends then when do we start?

I'll never leave you behind

Or treat you unkind

I know you understand, oh whoah

And with a tear in my eye

Give me the sweetest goodbye

That I ever did receive

Pushing forward and arching back

Bring me closer to heart attack

Say goodbye and just fly away

When you comeback

I have something to say, yeah

How does it feel to know you'll never have to be alone

When you get home, home

There must be some place here that only you and I could go

So I can show you how I

Dream away everyday

Try so hard to disregard

The rhythm of the rain that drops

And coincides with the beating of my heart

I'll never leave you behind

Or treat you unkind

And I know you'll understand, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

And with a tear in my eye

Give me the sweetest goodbye

That I ever, ever, ever did receive

Pushing forward and arching back

Bring me closer to heart attack

Say goodbye and just fly away

When you comeback

I have something to say, yeah

How does it feel to know you never have to be alone

When you get home, home

There must be someplace here that only you and I could go

So I can show you how I feel

Feel

Feel

Feel