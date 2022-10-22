Lirik Lagu Smile - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Smile - Katy Perry

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (smile)

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (smile)

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees

A Mona Lisa masterpiece

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (so thankful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (smile)

Ooh I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (smile)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally, ohh

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally, ohh