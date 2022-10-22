Lirik Lagu Smile - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (smile)
Every day, Groundhog Day
Goin' through motions felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God's protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessin'
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (smile)
I'm 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright, need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees
A Mona Lisa masterpiece
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (so thankful)
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (smile)
Ooh I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (smile)
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally, ohh
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally, ohh
Artikel Pilihan