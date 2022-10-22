Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON
Coming up slowly, oh, sun over the hill
Daylight still a long time coming
But I know it will
Been under their spell, oh, but we're coming awake
So we'll be rude, we'll be loud
As long as it takes
This is why, this is why,
We crank the dial to the right
Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right
Different colors
We carry each other
We're just different colors
This is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right
We keep cracking the music up
Driving through our towns
But they don't wanna hear
They want us to turn it down
So come on lovers, come on haters
Tonight we raise the fire
'Cause when the people get to dancing
They forget about taking sides
This is why, this is why
We crank the dial to the right
Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right, sing
Different colors
We carry each other
We're just different colors
This is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right
We're coming awake, out of your spell,
As long as it takes, we're coming awake
We're coming awake, out of your spell,
As long as it takes, we're coming awake
