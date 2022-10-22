Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON

Coming up slowly, oh, sun over the hill

Daylight still a long time coming

But I know it will

Been under their spell, oh, but we're coming awake

So we'll be rude, we'll be loud

As long as it takes

This is why, this is why,

We crank the dial to the right

Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet

We know the kids are right

Different colors

We carry each other

We're just different colors

This is why we're biting the bullet

We know the kids are right

We keep cracking the music up

Driving through our towns

But they don't wanna hear

They want us to turn it down

So come on lovers, come on haters

Tonight we raise the fire

'Cause when the people get to dancing

They forget about taking sides

This is why, this is why

We crank the dial to the right

Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet

We know the kids are right, sing

Different colors

We carry each other

We're just different colors

This is why we're biting the bullet

We know the kids are right

We're coming awake, out of your spell,

As long as it takes, we're coming awake

We're coming awake, out of your spell,

As long as it takes, we're coming awake