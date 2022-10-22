Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:43 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/spoiu23

Lirik Lagu Different Colors - WALK THE MOON

Coming up slowly, oh, sun over the hill
Daylight still a long time coming
But I know it will
Been under their spell, oh, but we're coming awake
So we'll be rude, we'll be loud
As long as it takes

This is why, this is why,
We crank the dial to the right
Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right

Different colors
We carry each other
We're just different colors
This is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right

We keep cracking the music up
Driving through our towns
But they don't wanna hear
They want us to turn it down
So come on lovers, come on haters
Tonight we raise the fire
'Cause when the people get to dancing
They forget about taking sides

This is why, this is why
We crank the dial to the right
Ooh this is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right, sing

Different colors
We carry each other
We're just different colors
This is why we're biting the bullet
We know the kids are right

We're coming awake, out of your spell,
As long as it takes, we're coming awake

We're coming awake, out of your spell,
As long as it takes, we're coming awake

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

