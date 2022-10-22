Lirik Lagu Sally Walker – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sally Walker – Iggy Azalea
J. White, I need a beat, I can't go off, off (Ooh)
Lil Sally Walker walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
Lil Sally Walker walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
I said go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), stop (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), drop (Go)
Lil Sally Walker, uh, shake it proper, uh
Bend it over, make it wobble, uh, got a lot o' buns
Pick it up and drop it, uh, for the proper funds
Anything to make the profit come
Get them dollars, hon'
Add that shit up just like mathematics
If you do it for free, then it's a-s backwards
All of you b-tches is mad at me
Pro'ly mad cause you ain't in my tax bracket
You b-tches is broker than glass cracking
You ain't gon' do sh-t, you just act ratchet
Play with me, you gon' get back handed
I toot it up and look back at it
Lil Sally Walker, walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
Lil Sally Walker, walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
I said go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), stop (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)
Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)
Do your thang (Go), drop (Go)
Watch me throw it back and toot it
They love how I do it, uh
I'm the truth, you can't refuse it
Plus my body's stupid, uh
He wasn't even shot by Cupid
But your dude's a groupie, uh
You would think it's getting evicted
How my booty moving
Yeah, better yet, I need a U-HAUL
One of a kind, I don't do malls
These b-tches talk more than group calls
Shut the f-ck up with them loose walls
Matter fact, I'm not gon' go back and forth
With you b-tches like Duval and Snoop Dogg
These b-tches front like a new bra
Don't get your a-s dragged like RuPaul
Lil Sally Walker walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
Lil Sally Walker walking down the street
She didn't know what to do
So she jumped in front of me
