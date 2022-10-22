Lirik Lagu Sally Walker – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sally Walker – Iggy Azalea

J. White, I need a beat, I can't go off, off (Ooh)

Lil Sally Walker walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me

Lil Sally Walker walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me

I said go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), stop (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), drop (Go)

Lil Sally Walker, uh, shake it proper, uh

Bend it over, make it wobble, uh, got a lot o' buns

Pick it up and drop it, uh, for the proper funds

Anything to make the profit come

Get them dollars, hon'

Add that shit up just like mathematics

If you do it for free, then it's a-s backwards

All of you b-tches is mad at me

Pro'ly mad cause you ain't in my tax bracket

You b-tches is broker than glass cracking

You ain't gon' do sh-t, you just act ratchet

Play with me, you gon' get back handed

I toot it up and look back at it

Lil Sally Walker, walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me

Lil Sally Walker, walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me

I said go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), stop (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), do your thang (Go)

Go on, girl, do your thang (Go)

Do your thang (Go), drop (Go)

Watch me throw it back and toot it

They love how I do it, uh

I'm the truth, you can't refuse it

Plus my body's stupid, uh

He wasn't even shot by Cupid

But your dude's a groupie, uh

You would think it's getting evicted

How my booty moving

Yeah, better yet, I need a U-HAUL

One of a kind, I don't do malls

These b-tches talk more than group calls

Shut the f-ck up with them loose walls

Matter fact, I'm not gon' go back and forth

With you b-tches like Duval and Snoop Dogg

These b-tches front like a new bra

Don't get your a-s dragged like RuPaul

Lil Sally Walker walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me

Lil Sally Walker walking down the street

She didn't know what to do

So she jumped in front of me