Lirik Lagu fOoL fOr YoU - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu fOoL fOr YoU

[Verse 1]

This love is tainted, I need you and I hate it

You're caught between a dream and a movie scene

In a way, you know what I mean

When the dark turns to mist, I just can't resist it

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do

I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do

The things you do, the things you do

[Verse 2]

When you're looking like this, I just can't resist it

I know sometimes I hide it

But I can't this time cause it's gonna defeat me

But you won't believe me, believe me

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do

I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do

[Bridge]

I know, I know given the chance, I'd do it again

'Cause I can't help myself, 'cause I can't stop myself

I just love being a fool for you

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do

I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do

[Outro]

This love is tainted

