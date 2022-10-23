Lirik Lagu fOoL fOr YoU - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu fOoL fOr YoU
[Verse 1]
This love is tainted, I need you and I hate it
You're caught between a dream and a movie scene
In a way, you know what I mean
When the dark turns to mist, I just can't resist it
[Chorus]
'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do
I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do
The things you do, the things you do
[Verse 2]
When you're looking like this, I just can't resist it
I know sometimes I hide it
But I can't this time cause it's gonna defeat me
But you won't believe me, believe me
[Chorus]
'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do
I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do
[Bridge]
I know, I know given the chance, I'd do it again
'Cause I can't help myself, 'cause I can't stop myself
I just love being a fool for you
[Chorus]
'Cause I'm a fool for you and the things you do
I'm a fool for you and the things, the things you do
[Outro]
This love is tainted
