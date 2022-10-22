Lirik Lagu Love is Beginning – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love is Beginning – Imaginary Future

You stood behind the counter

Walked up keeping my head down

Something, something it moved me now

I shot straight as an arrow

You caught me in your bullseye

Who knew two could fit so right?

Oh my love, love is beginning

We have found something worth living for

I've got my head in the clouds

Oh my love, love is beginning now

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

So let's start carving our own path

One day, it will become a road

And we'll drive down to the countryside

Oh, look how the colours are changing

New stars appear in the night sky

This heart is starting to come to life

Oh my love, love is beginning

We have found something worth living for

I've got my head in the clouds

Oh my love, love is beginning

Oh my love, love is beginning

We have found something worth living for

I've got my head in the clouds

Oh my love, love is beginning now

Oh, oh, oh, oh