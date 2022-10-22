Lirik Lagu Love is Beginning – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon.

Lirik Lagu Love is BeginningImaginary Future

You stood behind the counter
Walked up keeping my head down
Something, something it moved me now
I shot straight as an arrow
You caught me in your bullseye
Who knew two could fit so right?

Oh my love, love is beginning
We have found something worth living for
I've got my head in the clouds
Oh my love, love is beginning now

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

So let's start carving our own path
One day, it will become a road
And we'll drive down to the countryside

Oh, look how the colours are changing
New stars appear in the night sky
This heart is starting to come to life

Oh my love, love is beginning
We have found something worth living for
I've got my head in the clouds
Oh my love, love is beginning

Oh my love, love is beginning
We have found something worth living for
I've got my head in the clouds
Oh my love, love is beginning now

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Editor: Irwan Suherman

