Lirik Lagu BeFoUr - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BeFoUr
[Post-Chorus]
I've done this before
Not like this
[Verse 1]
I don't drink to get drunk
I feel all the right funk
If there's something I want
I'll take all the right wrongs
Now, I'm gonna stay in my zone
I'm tired of picking that bone
And I can't be bothered
To fight it no more, no
[Pre-Chorus]
Numb on a roof, set it on fire
Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire
Numb on a roof, set it on fire
Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire
[Chorus]
So say what you wanna say, what you wanna
So say what you wanna say, what you gotta say, now
So say what you wanna say, what you want
Shame is you won't say that to my face
[Post-Chorus]
I've done this before
Not like this, not like this
[Verse 2]
Time for me to move up
So many hours have gone
Heart beats the pump of my blood
No strings for you to pull on
You've got your tongue in your cheek
So pardon if I don't speak
Can't tune my chords
Into your songs, no
[Pre-Chorus]
Numb on a roof, set it on fire
Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire
[Chorus]
So say what you wanna say, what you wanna
So say what you wanna say, what you gotta say, now (So say what you wanna say)
So say what you wanna say, what you want
Shame is you won't say that to my face
