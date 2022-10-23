Lirik Lagu BeFoUr - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BeFoUr

[Post-Chorus]

I've done this before

Not like this

[Verse 1]

I don't drink to get drunk

I feel all the right funk

If there's something I want

I'll take all the right wrongs

Now, I'm gonna stay in my zone

I'm tired of picking that bone

And I can't be bothered

To fight it no more, no

[Pre-Chorus]

Numb on a roof, set it on fire

Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire

Numb on a roof, set it on fire

Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire

[Chorus]

So say what you wanna say, what you wanna

So say what you wanna say, what you gotta say, now

So say what you wanna say, what you want

Shame is you won't say that to my face

[Post-Chorus]

I've done this before

Not like this, not like this

[Verse 2]

Time for me to move up

So many hours have gone

Heart beats the pump of my blood

No strings for you to pull on

You've got your tongue in your cheek

So pardon if I don't speak

Can't tune my chords

Into your songs, no

[Pre-Chorus]

Numb on a roof, set it on fire

Just to give me proof, I'm living on a wire

[Chorus]

So say what you wanna say, what you wanna

So say what you wanna say, what you gotta say, now (So say what you wanna say)

So say what you wanna say, what you want

Shame is you won't say that to my face