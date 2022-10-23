Lirik Lagu TiO - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu TiO

[Verse 1]

I can taste it on your mouth and I can't leave it

You're a freak like me, can't you see?

We can work this something out and I'm believing

You get off on me, it's like cheating

[Chorus]

I, I, I, I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your makeup, baby, take it off

I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your clothes and watch you take them off

[Post-Chorus]

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

[Verse 2]

Push me up against the wall, don't take it easy

You like it hard like me, it's what you need

Let's get naked and explore our inner secrets

For what it is, it's what it is

[Chorus]

I, I, I, I just want to watch you when you take it off

Take off all your makeup, baby, take it off

I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your clothes and watch you take them off

[Post-Chorus]

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

Take it off, take it off

Baby, just take it off

[Bridge]

I just can't wait to see it all

I'm so turned on, and it's all mine

I just can't wait to see it all

I'm so turned on

[Chorus]

I, I, I, I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your makeup, baby, take it off

I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your clothes and watch you take them off

I, I, I, I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your makeup, baby, take it off

I just wanna watch you when you take it off

Take off all your clothes and watch you take them off