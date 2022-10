Lirik Lagu LIKE I WOULD - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu LIKE I WOULD

[Verse 1]

Hey what's up? It's been a while

Talking 'bout it's not my style

Thought I'd see what's up, while I'm lighting up

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

Know it's late, but I'm so wired

Saw your face and got inspired

Guess you let it go, now you're good to go

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, oh, it's probably gonna sound wrong

Promise it won't last long

Oh, oh, if we can never go back

Thought you'd like to know that

[Chorus]

He, won't touch you like I do

He, won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would

[Verse 2]

It's okay to want me, 'cause I want you

Been thinkin' it over, but I'm through

So stop wasting all my time, messing in my mind

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, oh, it's probably gonna sound wrong

Promise it won't last long

Oh, oh, if we can never go back

Thought you'd like to know that

[Chorus]

He, won't touch you like I do

He, won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would, like I would

He, won't touch you like I do

He, won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would, like I would

[Bridge]

He can't love you like I would

He can't love you like I could

He don't know your body

He don't know your body

[Chorus]

He, won't touch you like I do

He, won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would, like I would (He can't touch you like I would)

He, won't touch you like I do (He can't love you like I do)

He, won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would, like I would