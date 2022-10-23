Lirik Lagu BLUE - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BLUE
[Verse 1]
In the clouds, where the angels sing
In her eyes, where I wanna be
And her smile is all I see
She knows I need her loving
She knows I need her touching
She plays with my heart and emotion
I give her my love and devotion
She gives thoughts and a notion
I need her body, it needs me too
I need somebody to love me blue
[Bridge]
I've been doing it wrong for too long
I said I've been at it wrong for too long
I've been doing it wrong for too long
[Verse 2]
In the clouds, where the angels sing
It's her smile, yeah, it's all I see
In her eyes, where I wanna be
She knows I need her loving
She knows I need her touching
She plays with my heart and emotion
I give her my love and devotion
She gave me her thought and a notion
I need her body, she needs me too
[Outro]
I need somebody to love
Love me blue
Love me blue
Love me blue
Love me blue
Credit
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Mind of Mine
Tahun: 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: Harold Lilly, Malay & ZAYN
Fakta dari Lagu Ini
BLUE merupakan salah satu lagu bonus dari album solo debut Zayn yang berjudul Mind of Mine.
