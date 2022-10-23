Lirik Lagu BLUE - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BLUE

[Verse 1]

In the clouds, where the angels sing

In her eyes, where I wanna be

And her smile is all I see

She knows I need her loving

She knows I need her touching

She plays with my heart and emotion

I give her my love and devotion

She gives thoughts and a notion

I need her body, it needs me too

I need somebody to love me blue

[Bridge]

I've been doing it wrong for too long

I said I've been at it wrong for too long

I've been doing it wrong for too long

[Verse 2]

In the clouds, where the angels sing

It's her smile, yeah, it's all I see

In her eyes, where I wanna be

She knows I need her loving

She knows I need her touching

She plays with my heart and emotion

I give her my love and devotion

She gave me her thought and a notion

I need her body, she needs me too

[Outro]

I need somebody to love

Love me blue

Love me blue

Love me blue

Love me blue

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Mind of Mine

Tahun: 2016

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: Harold Lilly, Malay & ZAYN

Fakta dari Lagu Ini

BLUE merupakan salah satu lagu bonus dari album solo debut Zayn yang berjudul Mind of Mine.