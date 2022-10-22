Lirik Lagu Closer - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Turn the lights off in this place
And she shines just like a star
And I swear I know her face
I just don't know who you are
Turn the music up in here
I still hear her loud and clear
Like she's right there in my ear
Telling me
That she wants to own me
To control me
Come closer
Come closer
Oh I just can't pull myself away
Under her spell I can't break
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
And I just can't break myself no way
But I don't want to escape
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I can feel her on my skin
I can taste her on my tongue
She's the sweetest taste of sin
The more I get the more I want
She wants to own me
Come closer
She says "come closer"
Oh I just can't pull myself away
Under her spell I can't break
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
And I just can't break myself no way
But I don't want to escape
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop
I just can't stop no
I just can't stop no
I just can't stop no
