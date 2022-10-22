Lirik Lagu Closer - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Closer – Ne-Yo

Turn the lights off in this place

And she shines just like a star

And I swear I know her face

I just don't know who you are

Turn the music up in here

I still hear her loud and clear

Like she's right there in my ear

Telling me

That she wants to own me

To control me

Come closer

Come closer

Oh I just can't pull myself away

Under her spell I can't break

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

And I just can't break myself no way

But I don't want to escape

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I can feel her on my skin

I can taste her on my tongue

She's the sweetest taste of sin

The more I get the more I want

She wants to own me

Come closer

She says "come closer"

Oh I just can't pull myself away

Under her spell I can't break

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

And I just can't break myself no way

But I don't want to escape

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop

I just can't stop no

I just can't stop no

I just can't stop no